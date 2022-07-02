Man's body pulled out of canal in Aldridge

The body was recovered by Aldridge Marina, near a Quarry and a sewage plant. Photo: Ryan Underwood

Police were called to Brickyard Road yesterday at around 4.40pm where firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service recovered the body from the water.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re investigating after a man’s body was found in a Walsall canal yesterday (Friday 1 July).

"We were called to the canal behind an industrial estate on Brickyard Road, Aldridge at around 4.40pm."

The man is understood to be in his 20s. Photo: Ryan Underwood

The spokesman added: "Colleagues from the fire and ambulance services helped recover the man from the water. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A post-mortem examination will establish the cause of his death which is being treated as unexplained at this time.