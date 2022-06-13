Aldridge Running Festival returns with memorable day for runners and supporters

Go! Runners start the 5k run in Walsall

More than 500 people either ran or volunteered in the running festival which included a 5km, 10km, one mile and 400 metre children's races.

Prizes and specially designed medals were given to runners during the event which was organised and marshalled by Aldridge Running Club.

In the 10km race 353 runners, including the Wolverhampton Bobsled Team, completed the course. The team trophy, for the team with the most finishers was won by Sneyd Striders, with 28 finishers.

Children's race director Jo Dulson-Cox said: "What an amazing morning. We had over 120 junior runners taking part in the children's 400m and mile events.

Ellis Boulton, aged six, from Walsall won the children's race

"There were so many smiling faces and some fantastic running from everyone. Thanks so much and well done everyone."

She added: "After two years when we were unable to hold our event it was great to be able to welcome runners back to our 10k and 5k races, also to our mile and 400m children's races.

"It was lovely to see so many children enjoying the challenge of racing over 400m and 1 mile - some even did both. We think we probably had one of the friendliest tail runners helping to encourage the children on their way."

Many runners dressed up in fancy dress and the popular Wolverhampton Bobsled Team were cheered throughout the 10k course after becoming hot property on the running circuit raising £45,000 since they were founded.

The Wolverhampton Bobsled Team's Neil Hendy with Andy Newman, from Fordhouses, have raised £45,000 since they began racing

She added: "Aldridge Running Club are proud to continue the tradition of covering volunteer positions through club members, who do not participate in the race, choosing instead to ensure the safety and success of the race, cheering and encourage others.

"We were also grateful this year for the support of ex-members and friends, also to the Scouts for help at the water station."

Lesley Stamps was impressed with the festival after finishing the 10k run.

She said: "My first Aldridge 10k, brilliantly organised and fantastically marshalled by the ARC club, I’ll be back! Even the hill hasn’t put me off."