Charity football match at Villa Park in memory of murder victim James Brindley

James Brindley was murdered in 2017

Set up in 2018 in memory of James, who was tragically murdered in Aldridge in 2017, the foundation helps youngsters stay away from crime.

Ex Aston Villa player and manager Brian Little and Wolves former star Mel Eaves will be managing two sides made up of local players from charities, schools and businesses.

The match has been organised by Aldridge company Sports Plus.

Andy Mulligan, from Sport Plus, said: "We are lucky to have Brian Little and Mel Eaves involved, they will be going head to head in the Villains vs Wanderers match.

"We have got lots of schools involved and businesses who are supporting the event.

"There will be a variety of ages and abilities on the pitch but it is a real family event with a big array of people. It will be a close game though looking at the squads."

"We want to get as many people down there as we can to support the James Brindley Foundation. It is not just football there will be dancing at half time and we just want to inspire youngsters.

He added: "James was killed outside of our offices in Aldridge so we have always wanted to do something for the Foundation. We want to raise money because they do so much great work in schools to try and tackle youth offending head on."