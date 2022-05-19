Notification Settings

No serious injuries in crash on busy Walsall road

By Deborah HardimanAldridgePublished:

No-one was seriously hurt in a crash that resulted in a busy Walsall road being shut.

Aldridge Road. Photo: Google
The collision happened on the A454 Aldridge Road near the Dilke Arms public house, in Aldridge, shortly after 11am on Tuesday, resulting in motorists and buses being diverted.

The carriageway was closed by the emergency services in both directions between the junctions of the A461 Lichfield Road at the Mellish Road island and the A454 to Walsall Road, Aldridge.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it initially received a report at 11.11am, but was subsequently advised that an ambulance was not required.

