No serious injuries in crash on busy Walsall road

Aldridge Road. Photo: Google

The collision happened on the A454 Aldridge Road near the Dilke Arms public house, in Aldridge, shortly after 11am on Tuesday, resulting in motorists and buses being diverted.

The carriageway was closed by the emergency services in both directions between the junctions of the A461 Lichfield Road at the Mellish Road island and the A454 to Walsall Road, Aldridge.