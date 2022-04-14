Leighswood Road - Google Maps

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Leighswood Road in Aldridge, Walsall, at 10.31am today.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with medics on board attended the scene.

A boy was found with serious injuries and had to be rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further trauma care.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Ambulance staff arrived to find a boy who had sustained a serious injury following the collision.

"The team worked to administer trauma care to the boy before he was conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further trauma care.

"The air ambulance medics accompanied the ambulance crew and boy to hospital to continue care en-route to hospital."

Residents have reported that Leighswood Road was blocked off from the bypass island to Leighswood Avenue.

One local said the accident took place just outside the The Hair and Beauty Studio and that she hopes the child is ok.