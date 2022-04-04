Five-time Paralympic gold winner Ellie Simmonds investigates dwarfism drug in BBC documentary

Ellie Simmonds visiting the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre in January this year

Ellie, from Walsall, has achondroplasia – a genetic condition which is the most common type of dwafism in the UK, causing people to be born with shorter limbs.

But now there is a controversial drug nearing the market in the UK, with the NHS running trials for its roll-out/

The drug, vosoritide, has been developed to treat children with achondroplasia.

Ellie Simmonds in the pool

Now the former Paralympian, whose parents are from Aldridge, is exploring both sides of the debate to answer the question: "If cutting edge medicine can stop disability in its tracks – should we use it?"

In the documentary Ellie travels around the UK and the US, where the drug has already been rolled out, and explore all sides of the debate, including meeting families embarking on the drug trial, others who feel treatment would have positively impacted their lives, as well as those who are proud of their identity and question the aims of the drug.

The athlete will reflect and draw on her own experiences and interrogate her "own beliefs and preconceptions" as questions are raised between science and disability.