Walsall mum realises dream by starting women's only karate club

Jane Garratt (centre) has opened her own karate club

Jane Garratt, aged 51, works at Walsall College as a learning mentor supporting teenagers with additional needs, but has been consumed by a passion for the martial art. She is now offering "women only" sessions on Saturday mornings at Aldridge Social Club.

She became a fan of karate after her daughter, Lauren, now 23, took up the sport when she was five years old, and when son, James, now 20, started when he was four.

Since that time both Jane and her two children have become highly ranked in the martial art.

Jane, who teaches karate under the umbrella of Zen-Shin, has been studying the art for 16 years.

She was ranked third in the veterans class in the World Championships held in Spain in 2015.

Both her son and daughter, who are studying at university, have been both World and European Champions.

Jane, who is also an international referee, said: "I trained in Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield, but opened my own children's karate club in Aldridge in June.

"I decided to open a women only club on Saturday mornings and so far five ladies have signed up as students but I hope that many more will want to join.

"I really believe that because many of those who are coming along are in their 40s and older, and suffer from such things as bad knees and shoulders, that they prefer the inclusiveness of a women only club while still being able to develop karate skills.

"I think that older ladies want to get fit and socialise in a women only environment.

"It was always my dream to run my own club a I love teaching, my students and they are my inspiration."