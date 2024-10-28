Fundraiser for son of 'brave' woman who died after stabbing at Bescot Station nears target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was left seriously hurt after she was stabbed at the train station in Walsall on October 20.

British Transport Police officers were called to the scene just after 11.25pm to reports of a serious assault.

They found the 27-year-old with stab injuries and she was taken to hospital where she died with her family by her side on October 23.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte

Rhiannon's sister, Alexandra Whyte, set up a fundraiser the day after her death to raise funds to support the young son she left behind.

The Go Fund Me page, which has a £10,000 target, is now nearing its halfway point after donations from 178 people, including one anonymous person who gave £1,000 to the cause.

A statement on the fundraising site reads: "My name is Alexandra Whyte, and I am writing in memory of my beloved sister, Rhiannon Skye Whyte, who was tragically taken from us at just 27 years old.

"...Despite the heroic efforts of bystanders, the swift response from police and paramedics, and the dedicated care from the medical team at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Rhiannon passed away on October 23, surrounded by her loved ones.

"In the wake of this tragedy, we are raising funds to honour Rhiannon's memory and support the five-year-old son she left behind, who I am now raising.

"Any additional funds will go to a charity supporting victims of abuse and violence, a cause that Rhiannon, with her kind and selfless spirit, would have deeply cared about.

Police at Bescot Stadium Station the morning after the incident

"While we haven't chosen a charity yet while we mourn Rhiannon's loss, we will post an update once we have made a decision.

"Thank you for the overwhelming love and support we’ve received during this difficult time. Our family is grieving, but we are united in carrying Rhiannon’s spirit forward."

Bouquets of flowers have been left at Bescot Stadium Station in tribute to Rhiannon, who was described by her family as "selfless" and "brave".

Flowers have been left at Bescot Stadium Station

In a statement issued by the British Transport Police, her loved ones said: "The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

Deng Cholmajek, aged 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with her murder.

He appeared before Walsall Magistrates Court on October 22 and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.

To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/f/rhiannon-skye-whyte