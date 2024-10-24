'We can all find a way to be a better version of ourselves' - Walsall father who was paralysed in fall launches successful podcast.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tony Pearson, aged 57, has launched the project which he said is born out of a complete change of direction since the accident, at his home in April 2022.

He is now a full time wheelchair user and also has limited use of his arms.

Tony out and about in his wheelchair

Tony said: "I collapsed at the top of the stairs and fell down head first, breaking my neck.

“It was 10.30pm on a Friday night and I was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital I was then blue lighted on the Sunday to Royal Stoke Hospital where I underwent a seven-hour operation on my neck.”

Tony was then put into an induced coma for three weeks but soon afterwards had two cardiac arrests and was resuscitated on both occasions.

When he was discharged from hospital in December 2022 he struggled due to a complete lack of specialist community rehabilitation services.

He said: “I was astonished how poorly supported people with a spinal cord injury are once out of hospital. There is just nothing available: you suddenly drop off the radar and are left to your own devices to find what you can for yourself.”

Tony’s wife Janine set out to find some support for him and found the specialist neuro rehabilitation charity Neurokinex.

Tony's wife Janine visiting him in hospital

He completed the initial six week intensive programme, attending three sessions per week, despite the charity being located in Bristol.

They taught him to set goals and targets and accomplish them.

He said: " I wanted to regain simple skills like eating with a knife and fork and drinking out of a cup and Neurokinex's approach is always bespoke to the individual’s needs – they design the programme around you,”

“Importantly, they truly listen to what you want and how you feel. We have a really great relationship and I find them hugely motivational and supportive without ever being condescending. It’s rare you get that in people.”

Tony took up motivational speaking to small groups and charities which led to mental health coaching and now his podcast called Fliqer – after the flicker of response that gave him a glimmer of hope during his rehabilitation sessions. Four episodes have been broadcast so far covering how quickly his life changed and how he adapted to his new one, as well as the first battle he faced.

Tony recording his Fliqr podcast

Physically, he works on arm and hand movements, cardio fitness and losing weight, spending two hours a day on his exercise bike.

He said: “I am truly grateful for what I have. I didn’t know if I would even survive after the accident.

"Despite our challenges, we can all find a way to be a better version of ourselves, be it through weight loss, starting to exercise, stopping drinking or smoking.

" I aim to help people find their ‘why’ to bring about change and encourage them to achieve it.”