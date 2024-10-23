Walsall Council finance team shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The finance team at Walsall Council has been shortlisted in the ‘Excellence in Governance, Reporting and Assurance’ category at this year’s Public Finance Awards.

It is the second year running that the council's financial expertise has been shortlisted for the awards, which celebrate inspiration, innovation and talent in public finance and governance.

The results will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on November 26.

Councillor Mark Statham, portfolio holder for finance at Walsall Council, said, “I’m delighted that the council has been shortlisted for these awards once again.

“It’s a great achievement and I’d like to thank our finance team for all their hard work.

"They do a fantastic job, and this recognition reflects their dedication to excellence in governance and financial reporting.

"At a time when all councils are facing considerable financial challenges, it makes a huge difference to have a track record of strong financial management and professionalism.”

Earlier this year, Walsall Council was named the most improved council in the country at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards in recognition of the way it’s transformed its services and improved outcomes for the people of Walsall.

A recent Local Government Association (LGA) corporate peer review commended Walsall Council for its robust controls in scrutiny, finance and audit, with the council's audit team being described as "one of the strongest they have seen".

The council was also among the first 45 authorities to publish audited accounts for the 2022/23 financial year, receiving an unqualified audit opinion and meeting all statutory deadlines.

To find out more about the Public Finance Awards, go to the awards website.