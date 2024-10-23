Walsall bus service diverted following anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Express West Midlands has announced that the 70/A has been diverted following anti-social behaviour on Stephenson Avenue, Walsall.

The route will now divert in both directions via Bloxwich Lane and Reedswood Way.

The bus operator apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The group said on X: "Anti-social behaviour on Stephenson Avenue, Walsall.

"70/A diverted in both directions via, Bloxwich Lane and Reedswood Way. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.