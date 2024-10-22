'They should mind their own business!' Walsall reacts to survey which said over-50s should have driving licences revoked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Conducted by fintech company Carmoola, the study revealed that one in 20 Brits think drivers should have their licence automatically revoked at the age of 50 due to 'old age'.

It also revealed that nearly a fifth of Brits think drivers should retake their theory and practical driving tests every 10 years to keep roads safe.

We spoke to locals in Walsall to find out whether or not they agreed that people more than a decade younger than the retirement age should take their foot off the pedal, and most people we spoke to were in agreement.

Telling those polled to 'mind their own business', the reasons were varied on exactly when the driving age should be capped or how to define when someone should be off the road, but nobody believed 50 was too old to drive.

Vic Guy, 65 and from Cannock, said he would only be happy to stop if whoever made him was happy to cover his expenses as he relies on his car for work; while full-time mum Simona, 42, said she would have less than ten years to drive left while still currently trying to pass her test.

Some thought that perhaps a happy compromise would be a re-test to judge competence, while others said 65 would be a more appropriate age to give your car keys up for good.

Vic told the Express & Star: "I disagree with it strongly because you're going to take away people's independence and that's one of the most important things to keep hold of as you get older. People tend to get more sensible as they age so I don't see why they are less safe behind the wheel.