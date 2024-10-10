Walsall hospital building could be flattened to create space for more parking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

If approved, the two-storey modular building next to the Sexual Health and Diabetes Centre on Pleck Road, could be demolished.

The building was constructed as a temporary structure and therefore had a limited lifespan. The services and staff which operate from the building will be relocated to the main hospital campus.

The site is located on the opposite side of Pleck Road to the main Walsall Manor Hospital buildings and already has 63 staff parking bays.

Once works are complete, an extra 52 spaces will be added to the site and 11 lampposts. The bays will be divided up into 97 staff spaces and 18 visitor spaces. Of these, 10 will be disabled bays and five for electric vehicles.

Barriers will be in place operating with automatic number-plate recognition, access will remain the same from Pleck Road. A decision is expected to be made next month.