One Walsall walk to raise awareness of homelessness and mental health issues

One Walsall network and Walsall Football Club Foundation held a walk to mark World Mental Health and Homeless Day.

Residents walked from Caldmore Community Gardens, in Carless Street, in Caldmore to Poundland Bescot Stadium in Bescot Crescent.

Participants stops at various points to hear stories from community groups about the impact.

One Walsall chief executive Vicky Hines says: “It saddens me to see the devastating impact homelessness and poor mental health has on anyone. At our second annual walk I am pleased to see local partners across the third sector and statutory sector wanting to work together across the borough to tackle these issues.

"The walk presents a great opportunity to bring various people together to raise awareness and look at more opportunities to work in partnership.

Walsall FC Foundation is a member of the One Walsall initiative and representative will share the works they do to support Walsall.

More details are available on onewalsall.org or telephone 07794 791667.