Thousands of pounds worth of fixed penalty notices issued across Walsall – here's why

In the past six weeks, Walsall Council has issued 61 fixed penalty notices for environmental offences as part of it efforts to tackle environmental violations.

The council has issued six fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping, with two offenders already having paid their fines and 55 fixed penalty notices for littering, of which 32 fines have been settled.

One notable incident occurred on Forge Street in Wednesbury where the council’s community protection officers caught an individual dumping furniture on CCTV in broad daylight and which resulted in a £400 fixed penalty notice, issued on September 10.

Another case involved two separate incidents of fly-tipping on Ross Road in Coalpool where, in the first incident, an individual discarded a fridge and, a month later, another person disposed of a car boot full of cardboard.

Both offenders were captured by Walsall Council on CCTV and were each served £400 fines.

Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council, said: “These fines serve as examples of what happens when you get caught fly-tipping in Walsall.

Some of the vehicles caught flytipping in and around Walsall

“We have a zero-tolerance approach for individuals who tarnish our community, especially when we have household waste recycling centres, free for residents to use, and offer bulky waste collection services.

“There are ample means to dispose of waste responsibly in Walsall, so those who still choose to fly-tip will be prosecuted."

Walsall Council has offered household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) that are free to use on Fryers Road in Bloxwich, and Merchants Way in Aldridge and offers a bulky items collection service for residents who may struggle to transport larger items to a recycling centre.

Residents are also encouraged to report fly-tipping incidents on the council's website at go.walsall.gov.uk/apply/myaccount-online-services/report-fly-tip, or by calling 01922 653355