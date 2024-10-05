'My brother was my world - then he died aged just 55' - Heartbroken family's tribute to hairdresser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mervyn Pearson died on Sunday at the age of 55 from a heart attack, leaving behind a heartbroken family.

His brother Antony said Mervyn, who worked for 40 years at the family barber's Merv's Barber Shop in New Invention, was well known throughout the community and well loved.

Antony Pearson and Mervyn Pearson senior pose next to some of the tributes left to Mervyn Pearson

He said: "He was one of the kindest, caring gentlemen you would have ever wished to have met and will be safely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"He was my world and was well known and well loved, having worked at the shop for 40 years."

Mr Pearson said his brother had suffered from a twisted bowel, having had Osteomyelitis for around 18 months, and said he felt it hadn't been properly diagnosed by Walsall Manor Hospital.

He said: "He died of a heart attack after his lungs were flooded and he'd had a twisted bowel, which started off from Osteomyelitis, but the Manor didn't diagnose it properly in the first place."

Mr Pearson said he had started a GoFundMe page to raise £3,000 for the funeral as he wanted to help his brother's wife out and had seen the appeal pass £3,000 within two days, including one donation of £1,000.

Mervyn Pearson passed away suddenly at the weekend aged 55

He said he had been shocked to see the amount passed after just two days of opening the appeal.

He said: "It just shows how many people wanted to pay respects to him.

"We only put it together because they can't find any money for his funeral and I just thought I'll have to do something to help his wife out because she's only earning a wage as a dinner lady and was worried about being able to pay for it.

Tributes have been pouring into the barber's shop in New Invention

"I'd just like to offer thanks to everyone who paid into the GoFundMe page and just thank you so much for your help and support at this time."

Dr Brian McKaig, interim chief medical officer at Walsall Manor Hospital, said: “We would like to offer our condolences to Mr Pearson’s family.

"We can assure them that, as part of our Learning From Deaths Policy, we will be reviewing this case to identify any learning and we can arrange to meet with them to answer any specific concerns they have as part of this important process.”