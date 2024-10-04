Walsall man denies two charges over alleged stabbing incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bradley Smith, aged 20, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday to deny wounding with intent and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

It relates to an incident on Sunday, September 1 in Bloxwich Lane, Walsall where a man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his back.