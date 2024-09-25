Extra police powers across Walsall after man stabbed in street near Asda Express store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police officers will be using Section 60 powers across the town until 7am on Thursday following an incident on Tuesday evening in Walsall where a man was attacked and taken to hospital with serious stab injuries.

The incident occurred on Wolverhampton Road, near to the Asda Express service station, around 9.30pm.

The Section 60 powers allow officers to stop and search people without the need for reasonable grounds, with the force stating that the focus was on keeping people safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We will be using Section 60 powers across Walsall this evening and overnight after a man was attacked where he suffered stab injuries.

"The powers will be in place from 4pm today (Wed) until 7am tomorrow (Thurs) morning.

"Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

"As always, our main focus is on keeping everyone safe.

"We are investigating following the serious incident which took place on Wolverhampton Road, close to the Asda Express service station, shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (Tues).

The Section 60 map covering Walsall borough. Photo: West Midlands Police

"A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. We are in the early stages of our investigation and we would appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to please contact us.

"We're particularly keen to hear from anyone who was passing through the area and may have dashcam footage of the incident."

Superintendent Pervez Mohammed, of Walsall Police, said: “We’re working hard to understand what has happened and why, and are taking swift action to prevent any further incidents.

“We don’t use section 60 powers lightly, but we will use all our powers to ensure the safety of people in the area.

"People who can assist us should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number log number 5284 of 24/09/24.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."