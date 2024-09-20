Severe fire at flats on fire in Walsall - West Midlands Fire Service issue alert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

WMFS reported that the blaze broke out around 1am this morning (Friday, September 20).

Crews from Walsall, Wednesbury, Willenhall and Bloxwich are in attendance.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the three storey block of flats off the Bescott Road.

This is a breaking news story - we will bring you further updates as soon as we can.