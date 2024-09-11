'You get to see that we are just normal people behind the uniform' – Army engagement day event comes to Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hundreds of soldiers and civilians visited Walsall's Bescot Stadium on September 4 for the return of the armed forces Army Engagement Day event.

The event allows civilians to converse with active and veteran service men and women, giving them a chance to find out more about military life and find out more about 'their armed forces'.

The event was attended by active personnel from various regiments, all providing insight into the duties of the armed forces, and answering any questions visitors may have.

Lt Col Keith Spiers, Head of the UK Engagement Centre, stationed in Nottingham, said the event is a great way for non-military members of the public to 'talk to a squaddie'.