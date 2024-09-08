Attempted murder accused up in court over Walsall incident that saw men stabbed and shot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three men were stabbed and another was shot in an incident in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at about 11.50pm on July 31.

Shazhad Mahmood, aged 44, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder relating to the incident, as well as possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance of class A, possession of a controlled substance of class B and driving whilst disqualified.