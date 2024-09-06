Two 'hardworking family men' who tried to blame bed-bound Walsall pensioner for speeding offences walk free from court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aaron Adams and Grant Rooke were separately caught speeding 16 miles away in Tamworth within a few days of each other in May 2022.

After receiving a notification of prosecution they both returned forms naming the same man for being behind the wheel when speeding.

Adams, 31, and Rooke, 32, avoided speeding fines and points being added to their licences, and presumed their deception had worked, only to be sentenced for perverting the course of justice two years later.

Their not-so-cunning plan fell apart when a diligent police officer discovered the elderly man supposed to be driving their vans found it difficult to get to the toilet - let alone speed down the M42 in Staffordshire.

The officer even tracked the elderly man down to a care home after visiting the address given and realising he could no longer live alone.