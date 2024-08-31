Coroner informed after man dies after being found in 'critical condition' at a property in Walsall

Despite their efforts to save the man, who has not been named, he was pronounced dead at the address in Caldmore Road, Caldmore, in Walsall, shortly after 12.20pm yesterday afternoon.( Aug30)

West Midlands Police stated: "We were called to an address on Caldmore Road, Walsall, shortly after 12.20pm on Friday.

"Paramedics carried out treatment on a man, but he sadly died a short time later.

"We are not treating the death as suspicious and details have been passed to the coroner."