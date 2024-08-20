Watch: Drone footage of huge steel supports in Walsall supermarket car park ahead of repairs to ageing wall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Huge steel supports have been installed in Lidl's car park, in Ablewell Street, below historic St Matthew's Church in Walsall in preparation for the maintenance project.

Drone footage is showing the site and a footpath in Bullocks Row overlooking the wall and the store. Several car parking spaces have been temporarily closed due to the supports and hoardings erected to prevent shoppers from parking there.