Politician brands Walsall pub closure advice 'an overreaction by police' and 'bad for business'

Pubs across the town closed early last Wednesday and on Saturday after discussions with police about "safety concerns" concerning recent violent disorder and civil unrest across the country.

More than 20 pubs heeded the police advice on Wednesday afternoon after being told the funeral of local shooting victim Connor Brookes was held earlier that day.

The Sir Robert Peel, Pelsall Cricket Club, The Fingerpost, The Queens and several others posted on Facebook apologising to customers. The Oaks Inn told regulars it was closing all Saturday after discussions with police.

Graham Eardley, who came third in the Aldridge-Brownhills constituency in the General Election with 9,903 votes, believes the pub closures sends the wrong message.

He told the Express & Star: "It might only be 'advice' from the police instead of an outright order but landlords know if they opened against police advice they would be liable for any trouble.

"They are put in a rock and a hard place, I have spoken to landlords who were furious they had to close. They were nowhere near the trouble hotspots and then were even more annoyed when pubs in other parts of Walsall were not told to close."

The former councillor added: "It sends the wrong message entirely if places have to close down after the mere whiff of trouble. The people who have done nothing wrong, and would never do anything wrong are penalised and the yobs win a victory by their threats being taken seriously. "

West Midlands Police explained public safety is paramount when making decisions concerning businesses closing and were monitoring social media concerning Walsall.

A spokesman said: "We are not complacent, and we recognise that people are worried by rumours and what they’re seeing in the news and on social media. We have large numbers of skilled officers on patrol and others ready to respond to emergencies.

"We are continually assessing all available information, reviewing our plans and talking to our partners every day. This includes businesses and venues who have their own, well-rehearsed safety and security plans. Businesses must make decisions that are right for them."