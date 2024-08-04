Woman found seriously injured after being stabbed inside Walsall home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to a property in Highgate Avenue, Walsall, shortly before 7.40pm on Friday.

The victim, aged in her 50s, was rushed to hospital where she is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police set up a cordon in front of the property after the attack and are continuing to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a woman was found with stab injuries at an address in Highgate Avenue, Walsall, at just after 7.40pm on Friday.

"A woman in her 50s is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"We're following lines of enquiry and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/726019/24."