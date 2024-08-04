Police issue update on boy, 16, arrested after Walsall shooting and stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 16-year-old was arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured during armed disorder in Walsall earlier this week.

He was the second person to be arrested over the incident which led to four men being taken to hospital with injuries. By Friday none were in a life-threatening condition.

The arrests followed reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at around 11.50pm on Wednesday night.

Police at the scene of the shooting, in Reedswood Lane, Birchills

A 26-year-old had earlier been arrested on suspicion of wounding and has also been placed on bail.

A car was left under a tarpaulin on Thursday morning, alongside two smaller forensic tents. Officers recovered a gun and a machete from the scene.

The force has also activated its Major Incident Public Portal for people to upload images or video that can help detectives understand what happened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quoting 20/720593/24.