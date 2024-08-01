Transit van seized following two suspected fly-tipping offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The vehicle, a white Transit van, was impounded on Bescot Road at 6:55am on July 26.

The owner of the vehicle now faces prosecution under the Environment Act 1995 for obstructing an authorised officer, on top of being charged for the fly-tipping offences.

The maximum penalty for conviction in the courts is up to 5 years imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

CCTV footage from two occasions in May 2024 reportedly show the van’s driver illegally dumping large amounts of waste on Woodwards Road.

Fly-tipping in Walsall costs the borough approximately £500,000 a year in clean-up expenses, highlighting the significant financial burden of illegal waste dumping on the community.

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council, emphasised the council’s firm stance on environmental crimes.

He said: “This morning’s operation sends a clear message that Walsall Council will not tolerate environmental crimes such as fly-tipping.

“Our community deserves to live in a cleaner and greener environment, and we are committed to taking strong action against those who undermine this.

"We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to prosecute offenders and protect our neighbourhoods.”