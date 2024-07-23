Former nurse recognised again for his community work

Andy Brown, who himself has a long-term neurological condition, received a certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands – he was one of 50 people honoured for making a difference in the community in which they live. The awards marked the 50th anniversary of the creation of the West Midlands County.

It follows on from last year when Andy was given the patient champion award at The Manor after volunteering for over 22 years as a patient involvement partner.

As well as his work at the hospital, the 60-year-old has raised thousands of pounds for charity including last year when he handed over £1,000 to Walsall-based Acorns Children's Hospice from a musical event he organised. H

The former nurse also supports the Dartmouth Neighbourhood Forum and is a familiar face in the community.

People from throughout the region were honoured by Lord-Lieutenant Sir John Crabtree in the ceremony in Birmingham and enjoyed afternoon tea as well.

Andy said: "I didn't even know I had been nominated for the awards but it is nice to know I was one of the 50 people honoured.

"A lot of people spend a lot of hours volunteering in the community and helping people out and it is good to see that hard work recognised."