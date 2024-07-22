Police probe after men with knives involved in 'altercation' in Walsall street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident occurred after two cars were involved in a crash in Queen Mary Street, Palfrey, just before 3pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police said a "number of men", some of which were armed with knives, got out of both vehicles and were involved in an "altercation".

Pictures taken at the scene shortly after the disorder show a badly damaged car in the road and shards of glass on the ground.

Officers attended the scene where they seized one car which had been abandoned but found the other one had left.

A car was left badly damaged following the incident

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "No one has reported any injuries to us and we are working to identify and trace those involved.

"Anyone with information can call us on 101, message us via Live Chat, quoting crime reference 20/684307/24."