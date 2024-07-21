Police hunting street robber who used victim's phone to plunder bank account

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Police appealed for information concerning a man they want to speak to.

The police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to talk to him after a man was robbed of his phone in Bath Street, Walsall, before it was used to steal money from his bank account.

"The incident was at 7.30pm on April 27 and we've been working to identify and trace the offender."