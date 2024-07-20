Watch: Armed police swoop on residential Walsall cul-de-sac with helicopter support

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Unmarked and marked West Midlands Police cars, supported by a helicopter unit, descended on Arrow Road, Leamore, just before 6.15pm on Saturday.

The units, including armed responders, blocked the bottom of the cul-de-sac as officers spoke to one person, before leaving the street.

Police later said they had spoken to the occupants of a car as part of an investigation that is continuing.

Residents were left unsure as to the reason for the heavily armed police visit, but many were shocked as the road is normally "not bad at all".