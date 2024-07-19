Revealed: Face of man jailed for punching baby in his cot, inflicting lifelong brain damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Callous Jordan Cattell attacked the baby boy, leaving him with multiple skull fractures, haemorrhaging and bruising, at the home of his estranged partner in Walsall on June 17, 2018.

The 25-year-old has now been jailed for 14 years after being convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent at trial last month.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how the baby was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital and then Birmingham Children's Hospital where the extent of his injuries became clear.

The 10-month-old survived his injuries but will need full-time care for the rest of life due to his disabilities.

When questioned by officers, Cattell, claimed that the baby had fallen over, creating a story in an attempt to cover his shocking actions.

He later admitted hitting the baby on the first day of the trial but denied grievous bodily harm with intent.

Cattell of Selbourne Road, Handsworth was found guilty at an earlier hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court and sentenced in the same court on July 12.

Detective Constable Lucy Simpson from our Public Protection Unit said: “This was an upsetting case, particularly as it has such a long-lasting effect on the victim, at the time a small, innocent baby.

“The sustained injuries have impacted the victim’s life, leading to lifelong disabilities.

"It has taken years of hard work to bring this case to court and I’m glad Cattell has been put behind bars for a significant period of time.”

Wolverhampton Crown Court was also told about his criminal record.

Prosecuting Amjad Malik KC said: "In March 2015 he went round to the home of a man with his father and attacked him knife and hammer. However, it does seem it was his father who was the villain of the piece. He was sentenced to 40 months for grievously bodily harm with intent and aggravated assault."

On March 24, 2020 Cattell and an accomplice went into Brownhills shop Lifestyle Express with a shotgun and tried to rob the store's owner.

However, the brave shopkeeper grabbed the gun and chased the pair out of his premises with a cricket bat.

Cattell, of Shelbourne Avenue, Handsworth, and previously of Brownhills, was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and possession of a shotgun. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a slam gun and possession of shotgun cartridges.

The court heard Cattell was released from that sentence last year.