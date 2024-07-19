Crash causes long delays on southbound M6
A crash on the M6 has forced lane closures on the busy motorway and caused long delays for southbound traffic.
Traffic on the M6 was stopped before 7am today after the collision near Junction 10 for Walsall, a National Highways West Midlands Statement said.
Two of the four lanes have since reopened but traffic officers remain on the scene and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
The disruption is estimated to last until 9.45am.