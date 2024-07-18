Protesters against domestic and sexual violence bravely march together in Walsall to show frustrations at low conviction rates

The group gathered at the bottom of St Matthew’s Church steps at 1pm, before marching through the town on Park Street and finished outside the magistrates’ court on Stafford Street.

The march was co-organised by a Walsall duo who are demanding change.

Alexandra Whitelaw, 34, from Walsall, and Louise Perks, 35, from Leamore, have risen to action recently to bring more exposure on domestic and sexual abuse. They both claim that conviction rates are too low and victims are 'often overlooked when they bravely reveal what has happened to them'.

It was a brave showing on Saturday, July 13, and Alexandra said it's just the start. They plan to arrange weekly meetings where victims can come together not just to trade wisdom and guidance on the emotional impact of such crimes, but to also discuss how they can act on what they believe is a lack of convictions when victims report what they claim happened to them.

Alexandra claims that the rules on having a day in court are too strict and it creates a barrier that traumatised men and women fear is too large to jump over when trying to seek justice in crimes they claim were committed against them.

The protest saw men, women and children come together with physical petitions being signed, chants being sung and banners being displayed through the town centre in a move that they hope will spur locals into action and join the cause that Alexandra and Louise have joined forces to champion.

Speaking on the cause, Alexandra, said: "We got there quite early to make picket boards and get everything together.