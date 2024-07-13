Police 'concerned for safety' of missing teenager last sighted in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are searching for 18-year-old Oliwia, who is missing.

The teen was last sighted in Littleton Street West, near Walsall town centre, on Thursday night.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Oliwia and appealed for anyone who sees her to come forward.

Have you seen Oliwia?

Those who spot her should call 999 immediately quoting log 2757 of July 12.