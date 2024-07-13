Police 'concerned for safety' of missing teenager last sighted in Walsall
Police are "concerned for the safety" of a teenage girl who was last seen in Walsall.
Published
Officers are searching for 18-year-old Oliwia, who is missing.
The teen was last sighted in Littleton Street West, near Walsall town centre, on Thursday night.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Oliwia and appealed for anyone who sees her to come forward.
Those who spot her should call 999 immediately quoting log 2757 of July 12.