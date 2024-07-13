Express & Star
Police 'concerned for safety' of missing teenager last sighted in Walsall

Police are "concerned for the safety" of a teenage girl who was last seen in Walsall.

By Isabelle Parkin
Officers are searching for 18-year-old Oliwia, who is missing.

The teen was last sighted in Littleton Street West, near Walsall town centre, on Thursday night.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Oliwia and appealed for anyone who sees her to come forward.

Have you seen Oliwia?

Those who spot her should call 999 immediately quoting log 2757 of July 12.

