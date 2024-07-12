Express & Star
Watch: See how former pub site is being transformed to make way for new Lidl supermarket in Walsall Wood

Diggers and heavy earth-moving vehicles can be seen clearing the way for a new supermarket that is being developed in Walsall Wood.

By Daniel Walton
The footprint of the new Lidl store, on the site of the former Horse and Jockey pub

Pictures and video taken by the Express & Star have shown the latest developments for the site of the former Horse and Jockey pub, Walsall Road, Walsall Wood, which is being developed into a Lidl supermarket.

The five-acre site, which was previously the home of the Marston's pub, was purchased by Lidl for an undisclosed sum of money, with Lidl also gaining planning consent for a new 24,488 sq ft discount store which will create around 40 jobs.

