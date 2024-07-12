Watch: See how former pub site is being transformed to make way for new Lidl supermarket in Walsall Wood

Pictures and video taken by the Express & Star have shown the latest developments for the site of the former Horse and Jockey pub, Walsall Road, Walsall Wood, which is being developed into a Lidl supermarket.

The five-acre site, which was previously the home of the Marston's pub, was purchased by Lidl for an undisclosed sum of money, with Lidl also gaining planning consent for a new 24,488 sq ft discount store which will create around 40 jobs.