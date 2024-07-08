Barista from Walsall proud of achievements after competing in global final

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emily Townsend from Walsall was one of three UK representatives at the Costa Coffee Global Barista of the Year Competition, competing in an eight person finals event at the Heathrow Sofitel Hotel in London.

The 24-year-old, who works at the Gallery Square store in Walsall, had qualified for the finals after securing third place in the UK&I Barista of the Year Competition in April, having impressed the judges with her specialty drink, the ‘Tiramacinno’, featuring a homemade non-alcoholic marsala wine-inspired syrup.

She went head-to-head with seven other top baristas from around the world, including the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, China, India, and Japan, competing in a series of challenges over two days on July 2 and 3.

Providing a global platform for baristas to showcase their skills, knowledge, and creativity, the competition included a judging panel, including Costa Coffee’s master of coffee, Gennaro Pelliccia, as the head judge, and Becky Craig, head of global learning and development, and Marco Magatti, product development director as sensory judges.

Emily Townsend said she was proud to have competed in the Costa Coffee global finals

Challenges at the competition included "The Canvas", where finalists were judged on their technical skills in creating two identical Flat Whites and Cortos/Corado’s, and "The Detective", which tested their sensory skills as they identified the odd one out of six sets of three drinks by smelling and tasting them.

In the final round, ‘The Special’, finalists were challenged to create and present their own innovative coffee drink in both hot and iced formats.

The competition was won Denila Kumar from Qatar, with Shogo Abe from Japan taking second place and Adbin Subedi, from the UK, securing third place, with Emily ranked as a finalist after the judging phase.

Emily said the whole experience had been wonderful and one that she would not forget.

She said: “I am incredibly proud to have represented Walsall and Costa Coffee on the global stage.

"Competing against such talented baristas from around the world has been an amazing experience.

"This journey has inspired me to continue pushing the boundaries of coffee creativity and excellence.”