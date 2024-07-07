Police appeal for information about missing Walsall girl

Ruby-Mae was last seen yesterday (Saturday) but there has been no contact since.

Walsall Police tweeted today: "We need your help to find 15-year-old Ruby-Mae who is #missing from #Walsall.

"She was last seen yesterday wearing this hat, beige hooded top, jean shorts and with a black rucksack. Ruby also has links to Birmingham."

If you have any information contact the police via 999, quoting log 4477 of 6/7/24.