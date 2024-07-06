Man arrested on attempted murder after car incident in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A vehicle mounted the pavement in Prince Street just before 5pm yesterday (Friday)

The driver fled the scene and two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.which are not life threatening. The two other men were not seriously hurty.

After early enquiries a suspect was identified and a 27-year-old man arrested last night. He currently remains in custody for questioning.

The vehicle suspected of being involved was recovered and will now undergo forensic examination.

Enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

This can be done via Live Chat on the West Midlands Polic website, or by calling 101, quoting 20/644772/24.