Buses diverted due to crash blocking main road in Walsall

Bus services have been diverted due to a collision in Walsall.
Bus 34 and 37 have been diverted in both directions via Darlaston Road, Bescot Road, Wallows Lane, and Bescot Crescent due to a collision blocking Wednesbury Road.
Buses 1 and 11A are also diverted in both directions via Wallows Lane, and Bescot Crescent
National Express West Midlands apologised for the disruption to passengers' journeys.