Buses diverted due to crash blocking main road in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bus 34 and 37 have been diverted in both directions via Darlaston Road, Bescot Road, Wallows Lane, and Bescot Crescent due to a collision blocking Wednesbury Road.

Buses 1 and 11A are also diverted in both directions via Wallows Lane, and Bescot Crescent

National Express West Midlands apologised for the disruption to passengers' journeys.