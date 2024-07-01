Barista ready to take on world in competition

Emily Townsend from Walsall will be one of eight Costa Coffee baristas from across the world competing for the right to be called the Best Costa Coffee barista in the world.

The 24-year-old, who works at the Gallery Square Costa Coffee in the town centre, qualified for the finals at Heathrow Terminal 1, which take place on July 2 and 3, after placing third in the UK&I Barista of the year competition in April and said it had been great to show off her artistic side.

She said: "I think I'm quite creative and I've always like making stuff and I also really like my job and doing things in it to help improve my skills.

"To get to the global final is pretty amazing as in the UK&I competition, I was just hoping to finish in the top three to qualify and when I found out I had, I was so delighted."

The two day competition will feature a range of challenges, including "The Canvas", where finalists are required to make identical drinks and "The Special", where each of the baristas will craft and present their own innovative hot and iced coffee drink to the judges.

The 24-year-old said the experience had been an amazing one and helped her so much with her coffee skills

Ms Townsend said she was excited about going to the finals and said she felt her skills making different coffees had improved doing the competitions, as well as her social skills.

She said: "I just want to go there and do it now and I feel that while the competition is there to win, the main part is about having fun, as there's no point doing it if you're not enjoying it.

"I think my coffee skills have improved so much from doing this and my Flat Whites are perfect now, but was something I'd struggled with before and now have more confidence with.

"I also believe my social skills have improved from meeting and working with so many people, so I feel like this has all really helped me."