60 firefighters tackle huge blaze at commercial building in Walsall

West Midlands Fire Service said crews were called to Queen Street at about 1.50am.

The fire service said the blaze involved a commercial building which was 40m x 30m.

An update from the fire service just before 8am said crews had extinguished the fire but will continue to monitor the scene for hotspots throughout the day.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.