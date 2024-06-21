Police appeal for help in finding missing man from Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are asking for help in locating the whereabouts of Major, 49, who has gone missing from Walsall.

He is described as being 5ft 7in and wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting PID 447767.