Motorway left with miles of congestion after transporter lorry breakdown

The M6 northbound near Junction 8 was left with nearly eight miles of congestion on the northbound carriageway after the transporter broke down at around 5.30pm.

It meant that two lanes were closed while the Central Motorway Police Group and National Highways headed to the scene to recover the transporter, with congestion stretching back to Bromford and delays back to Junction 3 of the M5.

A spokesman for National Highways reported at the time of the breakdown: "The M6 northbound within J8 near Bescot and Great Barr has two lanes of four closed due to a broken down car transporter.

"Central Motorway Police Group are at scene and recovery is en route, while there are delays of more than 60 minutes and eight miles of congestion back to Bromford.

"There are also delays on the M5 north back to Junction 3 for Quinton."

It was later reported by National Highways that the transporter had been recovered and all lanes had been reopened at around 7.20pm, with delays down to 20 minutes on the M6 and back to Junction 1 on the M5.

The spokesman for National Highways said: "All lanes are now open as the broken down car transporter has been recovered

"Delays of approximately 20 minutes on the M6

"There are also delays on the M5 north back to Junction 1 for West Bromwich."