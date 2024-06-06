Inside new-look 'improved' Walsall Aldi store as it welcomes customers after refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The supermarket in High Street, Brownhills, open its doors to shoppers again on Thursday morning after a week-long refurbishment, which created three jobs, taking staff numbers up to 30.

Customers visiting the store can expect an improved layout, with more space and clearer signs.

A range of bakery products will greet shoppers visiting the store

There is also an increased space dedicated to the sale of British meat and fish along with a larger "Food to Go" section, stacked full of quick-bites for busy shoppers.

New pictures show a glimpse inside the store including, including a bakery section which features everyday items including loaves of bread as well as sweet treats like cakes and muffins.

The shelves have been stacked with health and beauty essentials

Another aisle has been stocked with essential toiletry items and Aldi's own-brand Lacura health and beauty products.

Meanwhile, there is a large range of fruit and veg on offer for shoppers looking to get their five-a-day.

Fresh fruit and veg is on offer at the store

Previously, store manager Sunny Matharu said: "The store is looking fantastic. We are committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they are used to.”