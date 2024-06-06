'Just another tax on the motorist': Walsall shoppers not impressed with plans to raise parking fees

The cost of parking in a Walsall town centre space is set to increase on June 28 with some stays at short stay car parks about to increase by 45 per cent.

Walsall Council said the rise was a small increase reflecting the increased cost of managing and maintaining car parks, and said that the new rates were 10p more than in 2017 and all day parking was cheaper than it had been in 2010.

Among the changes there will be an increase of 50p for a two-hour stay at short stay and long stay car parks, from £1.10 to £1.60, as well as sizeable increases for four-hour stays and season ticket prices in the town centre.

Notices advertising the price increases are on display at car parks including Green Lane off Townend Street, prompting comments from a number of motorists arriving at the site.

The new charges affect car parks across Walsall town centre

Anne Whittaker, 60, from Harden, said it was just another example of prices going up amid a cost of living crisis.