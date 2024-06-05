Motorists warned of delays after crash in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Delays have been reported on the B4151 Sutton Road following a collision.

It was first reported at around 4.49pm, with West Midlands Roads urging road users of congestion and delays in the area.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "B4151 Sutton Road. Road traffic collision.

"Congestion and delays in the area. Allow extra time to travel."

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.