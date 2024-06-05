Motorists warned of delays after crash in Walsall
Commuters have been urged to 'plan ahead' after a crash in Walsall.
Delays have been reported on the B4151 Sutton Road following a collision.
It was first reported at around 4.49pm, with West Midlands Roads urging road users of congestion and delays in the area.
On X, West Midlands Roads said: "B4151 Sutton Road. Road traffic collision.
"Congestion and delays in the area. Allow extra time to travel."
Emergency services have been contacted for more information.