Motorists warned of delays after crash in Walsall

Commuters have been urged to 'plan ahead' after a crash in Walsall.

By Daniel Walton
Published

Delays have been reported on the B4151 Sutton Road following a collision.

It was first reported at around 4.49pm, with West Midlands Roads urging road users of congestion and delays in the area.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "B4151 Sutton Road. Road traffic collision.

"Congestion and delays in the area. Allow extra time to travel."

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.

