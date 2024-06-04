Police and ambulance crews called to incident at Walsall Arboretum

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the park at around 10pm on Sunday.

Paramedics searched the area but were stood down after no patients were found.

Ambulance crews were then called to an address in Brownhills where a man was assessed and taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 10pm on June 2 to an incident at Walsall Arboretum.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

"After a thorough search of the scene, no patients were found and we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.

"We were later called by the police to attend a private address in Brownhills, Walsall, where a man was assessed by ambulance staff and conveyed to Manor Hospital for further assessment."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed the force was called to the park.

The statement read: "We were called to Walsall Arboretum at around 10pm on Sunday over concerns for the mental health of a man.

"He was checked over by paramedics and safeguarded."