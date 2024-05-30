Invitation to tour community family service hubs in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall's family hubs were launched at some of its former SureStart centres last July all to offer a welcoming space for parers and carers to get advice from a range of services, all under one roof for children, aged up to19, and aged up to 24 for those with special educational needs and disabilities.

There will be advice offered by family support workers, health visitors, school nurses, early help police officers, along with domestic abuse, mental health and substance misuse support teams.

The hubs will be hosting meet and greet events a during Volunteers Week. Attractions include refreshments, craft activities and creche facilities.

On Monday West Locality Family Hub at Ilmington House, Crescent Road, Darlaston, at 11am-2pm. On Tuesday

Central and South Locality Family Hub in Birchills Street, Birchills, at 4pm-6pm. On Wednesday at North Locality Family Hub in Blakenall Heath, Walsall, at 1.30pm-3.30pm. On Thursday at East Brownhills Community Association in Pelsall Road, inBrownhills, Walsall, at1pm-3pm

Walsall Council's children's services boss Councillor Stacie Elson says: “We simply could not do the work we do without the help and dedication from our family hub and early help volunteers.

“This group of people give up their own personal time to support families in the borough, helping them to live full and positive lives, and access any support they may need.

“We’re always on the lookout for more volunteers to help local families, and help spread awareness of some of the support services available to local people.

“If you can make it to one of the hub events, then I highly recommend coming along, meeting some new people, and hearing from our volunteers about their role and the impacts they have upon local communities.”

Details about how to become an Early Help volunteer is available on go.walsall.gov.uk/children-and-young-people/early-help/early-help-professionals/early-help-volunteers

Volunteers Week is from June 3-9.